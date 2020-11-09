Remote sensing technology to boost ECG’s revenue generation – Energy Minister

Minister of Energy, John Peter Amewu

The Electricity Company of Ghana is expected to see a significant improvement in its revenue mobilization boost, Energy Minister John Peter Amewu has said.

According to him, the power distribution company, ECG has commenced piloting a remote sensing technology to assist in the process of ensuring efficient revenue generation.



The Energy Minister indicated, “Going forward, we will significantly improve revenue collection with the implementation of a remote sensing technology which is currently being piloted by the ECG.”



“We will reduce loses; particularly in power distribution by ensuring ECG and NEDCO implement incentive-based loss reduction for all. We will complete ongoing rural electrification projects to ensure there is value for money. We will undertake competitive procurement of power, the least cost fuel procurement and minimizing excess capacity charges,” Peter Amewu is quoted by Citi Business News.

Earlier this year, the entity mandated to manage Ghana’s Power Compact initiatives, Millennium Development Authority, (MiDA) took delivery of a US$12-million equipment to assist and improve the revenue mobilization efforts of power distribution sector.



The equipment known as the Meter Management System (MMS) will be used by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and is comprised of 17 servers in six racks, 40 point-of-sale devices, uninterruptable power supply (UPS) systems, laptops and printers.



The equipment according to the MiDA will integrate the ECG’s smart prepaid metering platforms (mobile application) which was earlier this year.