Removal of Ofori-Atta as finance minister is just mere 'window dressing' – Isaac Adongo

Isaac Adongo, MP for Bolga Central and Ranking Member for the Finance Committee

Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo has referred to the ministerial reshuffling and subsequent removal of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister as mere ‘window dressing’.

Despite lauding the competence of the Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam who replaces Ken Ofori-Atta, the Bolgatanga Central MP said the former finance minister [Ofori-Atta] will still have an upper hand despite being out of office.



“This is clearly window dressing. If you follow events and watch critically what has happened, I do not doubt the competence and the abilities of Dr. Mohammed Amin. He was my former colleague on the Finance Committee, my senior at school. I have a very good respect for him, except to say that they have given him the job in one hand and taken it with the right,” Adongo told Accra based Citi FM on February 14, 2024.



“Because now he is the Minister and they have appointed the very person they are removing as the Senior Presidential Advisor on the Economy what that simply means is that for Mohammed Amin to get any policy through in cabinet or through executive approval of the president, the president has to go and consult Ken Ofori-Atta. And so technically it means that Mohammed Amin cannot do anything if Ofori-Atta is not in agreement because he would advise the president against it,” the lawmaker stated.



On February 14, 2024, Ken Ofori-Atta exited his role as Minister of Finance and Economic Planning after seven year period.

This came after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced a reshuffle of ministerial appointees on the back of earlier reports of a massive shake-up in his final year in office.



Ken Ofori-Atta, who has served as Finance Minister for about seven years, will now be replaced by Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, who served as Minister of State in charge of Finance.



