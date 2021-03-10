Removing Trade Barriers in Africa will attract more investment – Gary Still

Gary Still, Managing Director at CITAC Africa Limited

The Managing Director at CITAC Africa Limited, Gary Still, has stated that to ensure a successful Free Continental Trade Area (AfCFTA) in Africa, the continent must consider taking out the trade barriers which have been a hindrance to free movement.

Speaking at the Ghana International Petroleum Conference 2021 which was held virtually, Mr Still said trading in Africa is significant to the economic growth of the continent, hence the importance of the regulation that lifts some current trade barriers.



“If you have a different standard, then you will automatically throw away any barriers that prevent you from transacting trade, trade barriers must be reduced to allow people to trade freely. This will help grow economic activities on the continent. Some other parts of the continent have been able to work on these trade barriers but the entire continent needs to emulate that,” he said

During a panel discussion on the topic; 'AfCFTA and the future of trade in Africa: Implications for Africa’s Downstream', Mr Still noted that the downstream of the continent can be the link to drive economic growth in the petroleum sector of the continent.



However, the two-day conference is expected to engage stakeholders on the best measures and policies to adapt to enhance the economy of the continent through the help of AfCFTA.