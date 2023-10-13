Resign if you cannot do the work - Nyaho-Tamakloe tells Ernest Addison

Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called for the resignation of Dr. Ernest Addison, the Central Bank governor, if he's unable to effectively perform his duties.

He criticised the apparent disrespect shown by the Bank of Ghana's Governor towards protestors, particularly those led by the parliamentary minority and other concerned Ghanaians.



“These are critical warning signs going to destroy the security of the state. We need to pay critical attention to this. The Akufo-Addo I knew and had numerous dialogues and demonstrations with is not the Akufo-Addo who is now president.



“We have noticed with grave concern, the clear disrespect shown by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana to protestors led by the minority in parliament and many aggrieved Ghanaians. It cannot be true that the ‘OCCUPY BOG’ demonstrators were solely on any political agenda when they were joined in the March by other well-meaning Ghanaians to show their indignation against actions taken that have led to losses to the taxpayer.”



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe didn't hold back as he expressed his concerns about the perceived corruption among political officeholders, their unexplained accumulation of wealth, tribalism, nepotism, and their focus on self-interest.



The veteran politician raised the issue of how some government ministers seem to amass significant wealth, hoarding cash in various currencies, acquiring prime properties, driving luxurious cars, and living extravagantly.



In an address at a press conference organised by ex-military officers on the topic, “The State of Ghana Today,” Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said:

“In the old age of ours. we don’t sleep soundly at night. Ghana has been riddled with perceived corruption of political public office holders amassing unexplained wealth, tribalism, nepotism and parochial in their interest, especially under this regime under President Akufo-Addo.



“How do Ministers hoard stashes of cash in foreign and local currencies in their homes, acquire properties in prime areas of Accra and other parts of the country, drive the most luxurious cars and live extravagantly and expect our youth who remain largely without meaningful employment to be satisfied,” he said.



