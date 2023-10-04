Revert collection of property rate to Municipal assemblies – Government told

Some protesters speaking with GhanaWeb Business

Some protesters who joined in the #OccupyBoGProtest renewed their call for the resignation of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, and Central Bank Governor, Dr Ernest Addison.

According to them, the pair have woefully mismanaged the affairs of the Ghanaian economy which is now under an IMF programme.



A protester, who claims to be an assembly member in the Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly shared how assemblies in the country were now struggling financially to stay afloat and conduct their operations effectively.



“I think government is killing the assemblies for the fact they have taken the property rate collection from the various assemblies. As we speak, my assembly is dying financially,” the assembly member told GhanaWeb Business.

"...They need to revert the collection of the property rate to the assembly and secondly on the finance minister and BoG Governor, they have done their best but it's not enough and for that, they must simply go!” he added.



The Minority caucus in Parliament and other groups on Tuesday, October 3 embarked on the #OccupyBoGProtest on the premise and call for the dismissal of the BoG Governor [Ernest Addison] after the apex bank recorded a GH¢60.8 billion loss in the 2022 financial year, advancing financial support to the government without parliamentary approval and among others.



MA/NOQ