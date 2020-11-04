Rwanda forges strategic, win-win partnership with Ghana

Dr. Aisa Kirabo Kacyira, High Commissioner of Rwanda to Ghana

Rwanda has officially opened its High Commission in Ghana in a strategic partnership that will see the two progressive African nations deepen their long-standing friendship and to explore areas of mutual interest for the social and economic advancement of their people.

Prior to the opening, the two countries had already signed a joint cooperation agreement to enhance collaboration in some key areas of mutual interest including trade and industry, tourism, education et cetera.



They are also working to conclude bilateral agreements in finance and trade which will soon be finalised to help unlock and increase the number of potential business opportunities between the two countries.



Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Vincent Biruta, speaking at the opening ceremony, said the occasion was a significant milestone in the excellent relations with Ghana borne out of both nations’ desire to better the lives of their people through enhanced bilateral relations.



“This decision to make an investment in the future of our relations is based on the firm conviction that there is a huge potential to strengthen the interest that we share to benefit of our respective people,” Dr. Biruta indicated.



He added: “We look forward to continuing to support each other on the international scene where we often share the same African agenda including the reforms of the African Union and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, reiterated government’s commitment to the shared values of the bilateral relations with Rwanda underpinned by mutual respect, democracy and good governance and the maintenance of international peace and security.



She commended the Rwandan government for their invaluable contribution and support, especially for Ghana’s successful bid to host the AfCFTA Secretariat.



In a countermeasure, Mrs. Ayorkor Botchwey disclosed that Ghana’s honorary consulate in Kigali will soon will be upgraded to a full embassy.



Rwanda, according to its high commissioner Dr Aisa Kirabo Kacyira, has already identified business and trade, tourism, agribusiness and education as key areas that it intends to partner government to fully explore for mutual gains.



“We are here to serve and to make a difference in the lives of our people that our two governments are very much committed to,” Dr. Kacyira added.