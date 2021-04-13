SHC aiming to build 1,000 homes nationwide in 2021 – Ampofo Appiah

File photo of a housing project

The State Housing Corporation (SHC) has disclosed that it aims to establish some 1,000 homes across the country this year.

According to Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, Managing Director of the Corporation, the move forms part of efforts to address Ghana’s increasing housing deficit which is currently at about 2 million units.



In an interaction with Citi Business News monitored by GhanaWeb, Ampofo Appiah said some construction works have already begun in parts of the country to meet the feat.



“In the Greater Accra Region we completed three projects, and we have four other projects that are currently ongoing that we hope to be able to complete this year. In and around the country, we have other projects ongoing.”



The aim is for us to do total housing development across the country, so we are not just doing the Greater Accra Region. We are in Bolgatanga, Tamale and in the Western North. On Tuesday, I am going to the Western North Region to go inspect our current housing estate that is happening there,” Ampofo said.

“In Kumasi too we have a major estate that is about seventy percent complete. We are looking at starting another one by June, and it is also in the Kumasi metropolis. Off the top of my head, I can’t give you the number, but then the goal is to build as many as we can. This year we are targeting at least a thousand homes to Ghanaians nationwide,” he declared.



Meanwhile, Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye earlier disclosed government has commenced the process for the establishment of a National Housing Authority.



The Authority will be responsible for the regulation on the acquisition and standardization of housing units across the country and is expected to be run by experts in the building and housing industry.