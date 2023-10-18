SIGA commends media for its unwavering support

Director-General of SIGA, Ambassador Edward Boateng

Director-General of State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Ambassador Edward Boateng, has lauded the media, especially editors for their unwavering support since the inaugural forum in January.

Speaking at the Second SIGA Editor's Forum held in Accra, Ambassador Boateng emphasized the importance of the media in nation-building, its role in spreading information and educating the public about the activities of SIGA and the Specified Entities under its purview.



He said, “SIGA has been leading a number of activities since the inaugural forum in January. We want to share them with you today and rely on your generosity to spread the news. SIGA is supervising the preparation of the State Ownership Report for 2021 and 2022, has organized the second edition of the Public Enterprises League Table (PELT) Awards, and has recently undertaken a study tour to China with some SOEs under its supervision. Specified Entities also have their success stories to tell, despite their challenges, and we would appreciate your ongoing collaboration in this area.”.



SEs' contribution to GDPM



Mac-Effort Adadey, the Head of National Accounts at the Controller and Accountant-General's Department also delivered an insightful presentation on the impact of SEs on Ghana's GDP.



During his presentation, he highlighted some of the successes SIGA since its establishment in the realms of compliance and SEs' influence on the country's economic output.

He explained that as a result of partnerships between SIGA and other supervisory organizations, such as the Auditor General, Internal Audit Agency, and the Controller and Accountant General, etc., the number of SEs that are included in the consolidated National Account has increased from Nineteen (19) in 2020 to Sixty-two (62) in 2022. SEs' contribution to GDP has also increased over the period from GHS10 billion in 2020 to GHS58.27 billion in 2022.



SEs' contribution to GOG Assets



Similarly, due to the increase in the number of entities complying with financial reporting requirements, the total assets of SEs captured in the consolidated National Account increased from GHS51.8 billion in 2020 to GHS 419.2 billion in 2022.



The total GOG assets are expected to increase with the inclusion of entities captured in the National Accounts. We will continue to work with other oversight bodies to ensure the inclusion of all entities under our purview, SIGA DG assured.



The Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Stephen Asiedu, and the Manager for the Regulatory Sector, of the Performance Monitoring and Evaluation (PME) Division, Mr. Joseph Sarpong, took turns to present in detail the various activities outlined by the Director-General in his welcoming address.

"We are on standby to give further clarification on all SIGA-related discussions and ready to corroborate any news regarding our Specified Entities," Mr. Stephen Asiedu said.



The forum was also attended by the management and staff of SIGA.



