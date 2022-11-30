1
Business

SIM registration: Here are the services to be blocked after November 30 deadline

SIM Card 1212.png SIM cards

Wed, 30 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Early this month, the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications announced its readiness to deactivate all unregistered SIM cards after the November 30, 2022 deadline.

It said Ghana card holders can avoid this inconvenience [deactivation of SIM] by simply completing the registration process.

In a latest press release sighted by GhanaWeb Business, the telco chamber noted that only subscribers that have completed stage 1 [linkage to Ghana Card] but were yet to complete stage 2 [biometric capture] of the SIM registration would have their SIM cards blocked.

The Chambers also highlighted six services that customers will not be able to enjoy once their SIM cards were blocked.

Below are the services to be blocked.

• Voice

• Data (Mobile Phones, Mifis, other data providing devices)

• SMS (incoming and outgoing)

• USSD

• Mobile money services

• Emergency services

The Chamber however encouraged all subscribers who have acquired Ghana cards but were yet to complete stage 2 (biometric capture) to do so without delay before the close of business on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, a total of 20,892,970 subscribers have completed the SIM card registration process.

