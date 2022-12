SIM registration exercise: Crowds gathering at MNOs offices again

Crowds at an MTN office

Barely five days after the National Communications Authority (NCA) directed the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to block the SIM cards of subscribers who have not completed the exercise to link their Ghana Cards to their SIM cards, crowds are beginning to gather at the various offices of the MNOs.

A crowd of subscribers as of 6:00 AM on Monday, December 5, 2022, were seen gathering at the Dansoman MTN branch in the Ablekuma West municipality of the Greater Accra Region.



The situation was not different at the Darkuman branch of the MTN as scores of the subscribers believed to be part of the 'stubborn academy' were seen queuing in front of the office when the office had not opened for business.



At the AirtelTigo office on Oxford Street Osu R.E in the Klottey Korley municipality of the Greater Accra Region, it was same.



The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications issued a statement to inform the public that starting from the close of 30 November 2022, its members, “AirtelTigo, MTN and Vodafone” will “begin deactivating some category of SIM cards in compliance with the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation's directive issued on November 11, 2022.”



The statement, which was released on Wednesday, 30 November 2022, stressed that “only subscribers that have completed stage 1 (linkage to Ghana card) but are yet to complete stage 2 (biometric capture) of the SIM registration, will have their SIM cards blocked.”

The Chamber also encouraged “all subscribers who have acquired Ghana cards but are yet to complete stage 2 (biometric capture) to do so without delay.”



“Our members are obliged by the directive to completely deactivate all subscriber SIMs which have not completed the biometric capture registration by close of business today, November 30, 2022,” the Chamber’s statement continued.



It said: “Subscribers with Ghana cards can avoid this inconvenience by completing the registration process,” and pledged that: “Our members remain committed to supporting the efforts of all stakeholders to ensure that every customer in every part of the country is able to register their SIM card(s) with the Ghana card.”



Since November 20, the telecommunications companies in Ghana have been blocking data services for subscribers who have only linked their Ghana Card and SIMs (Stage 1) but have not captured their biometric data (Stage 2) as part of the SIM registration process as directed by the Ursula Owusu-Ekuful-led Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation