SMEs must devise strategies to survive in these turbulent - Obo-Nai

CEO of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai

Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, has urged Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to devise pragmatic strategies to survive in these harsh economic conditions.

She said SMEs must make use of technology and innovation to expand and reduce operational costs to sustain their businesses.



Speaking at the Vodafone Ghana Business Runway event in Accra, Patricia Obo-Nai said, "In these turbulent times, survival has become difficult but important. We believe merely being good is no longer enough. Businesses must fall on innovation, expansion and compliance.”



"Innovation is also about doing the same thing differently and better so that you can compete with and compete effectively and also have some unique selling proposition which may not be that easy to replicate or actually in our case to help you to reduce your operational costs,” she added.



Obo-Nai spoke on the theme: “Good to Great with Vodafone: Innovate, Comply and Expand.”



The event brought together experts in finance, brand innovation and tax compliance who equipped SMEs with some key strategies to help grow their businesses efficiently.

SA/NOQ



