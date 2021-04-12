SNV Ghana launches GrEEn Acceleration Programme

The Project is under the SNV Netherlands Development Organisation’s Boosting GrEEn Project

The Netherlands Development Organisation (SNV) Ghana, in collaboration with Innohub, has launched the Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn) Acceleration Programme to make businesses ready for investment support and develop contributions to the green economy.

The launch, which brought together industry experts, SMEs and other support stakeholders on the theme: “Business Expansion into the Ashanti and Western Regions,” is also to discuss the importance of developing the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurial ecosystems in the Ashanti and Western Regions.



Speaking at the launch, Mr Nelson Madiba Amo, Chief Executive Officer of Innohub said, “The programme has been designed to catalyse the growth of the selected businesses, with complementary services in critical areas like market development, investor matching and post programme growth consulting support”.



Miss Genevieve Parker-Twum, Senior Incubation & Acceleration Advisor for SNV Ghana, said the GrEEn Project at SNV, was committed to building strong resilient local economies that would support the youth, women and returning migrants in the Ashanti and Western regions with business development and improved access to markets and capital.



The launch was held with the announcement of three selected participants; Ropryn Company Limited, producer of fruits and vegetables for supply to supermarkets and the hospitality industry, Pamela Chicks and Feeds, producer of pullets for poultry farmers and Premier Waste Services, waste management and recycling business, for the maiden edition of the project.

The three were selected after thorough screening processes, interviews, and diagnostics exercises.



Each SME will go through a series of tailored training and bespoke business development support that would help them develop a roadmap to achieving sustainable scale, create new decent jobs, and raise funding from the investing communities.



The Project is under the SNV Netherlands Development Organisation’s Boosting GrEEn Project.



The GrEEn Project, funded by the European Union, is aimed at promoting employability and enterprise development, thereby creating jobs for youth, women, and returning migrants, as well as supporting green businesses in Ghana.