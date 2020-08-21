Business News

SSNIT educates public using digital platforms

Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT)

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has introduced the SSNIT Virtual Infozone – an information-sharing platform that allows the Trust to use various digital meeting channels such as Facebook Live, Zoom and WhatsApp – to educate its members and the public about the SSNIT Scheme and its benefits.

Since its inception on Facebook Live on Wednesday, 5th August, 2020, the Trust has held two live Facebook interactions on the types of SSNIT benefits and how to calculate Old Age Pension.



SSNIT has noted that its Virtual Infozone comes off the back of the effect of the novel Covid-19 pandemic which has impacted the Trust’s approach to business including the delivery of public education.



In fact, businesses all over the world, are grappling with the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Corporate Affairs Manager of SSNIT, Ms. Afua Amankwa Sarkodie, notes that it has become necessary for the Trust to conduct public education online, through its digital media channels to ensure business continuity in observing the Covid-19 safety protocols to reduce the spread of infections.



“Presently, all in-person public education has been put on hold across the Trust. This has necessitated a stronger emphasis on digital media to sustain the education of stakeholders. This is to ensure continuous public awareness of the Trust and its operations,” she mentioned.

Regarding the calculation of old-age pension, Ms. Amankwa Sarkodie noted that the Trust recognizes that its members usually see the calculation of pension as mysterious, further stressing that “we are using this opportunity to let our members know that, it is in fact quite easy to do so”.



“Now we are showing members how to estimate their monthly pensions. Using Facebook live sessions, members can also estimate their pension using the pension calculator on the SSNIT Web Portal”, she added.



SSNIT insists that its ultimate goal is to build and strengthen its relationship with stakeholders in spite of the pandemic as it has a duty to educate and connect with Members and Clients “despite the prevailing circumstances.”



The SSNIT Virtual Infozone is live, every Wednesday at 4 pm.

