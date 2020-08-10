Business News

SSNIT outdoors SSNIT Virtual Infozone

The first SSNIT Virtual Infozone was live on Facebook on Wednesday, August 05, 2020

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has introduced the SSNIT Virtual Infozone, an information-sharing platform that allows the Trust to use various digital meeting channels such as Facebook Live, Zoom and WhatsApp to educate its members and the general public about the SSNIT Scheme and its benefits.

The SSNIT Virtual Infozone comes off the back of the effect of the novel Covid-19 pandemic which has impacted the Trust’s approach to business including the delivery of public education.



Commenting on the SSNIT Virtual Infozone, the Corporate Affairs Manager, Ms. Afua Amankwa Sarkodie, said that it had become necessary for the Trust to conduct public education online, through the Trust’s digital media channels to ensure business continuity as the Trust observes the Covid-19 safety protocols to reduce the spread of infections.

“Businesses all over the world, with the Trust not being an exception, are grappling with the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Presently, all in-person public education has been put on hold across the Trust. This has necessitated a stronger emphasis on digital media to sustain the education of stakeholders. This is to ensure continuous public awareness of the Trust and its operations,” she mentioned.



She indicated that the ultimate goal of the Trust is to build and strengthen its relationship with stakeholders in spite of the pandemic. “We have a duty to educate and connect with our Members and Clients despite the prevailing circumstances.”



Members and Clients of the Trust, especially employers and associations who want public education via any of the online channels can make a request either by sending an email to public@ssnit.org.gh or by calling the Contact Centre on 0302-611-622. Additionally, they can also book at the various SSNIT branches.

