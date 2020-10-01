SUKU Technologies CEO receives Forty Under 40 Award in Technology & Innovation

The CEO of SUKU Technologies, Tsonam Cleanse Akpeloo, has been awarded the 2020 Forty Under Forty award in the Technology and Innovation category.

The Forty Under Forty Award is to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age forty from a wide range of industries, who are committed to business growth, professional excellence and community service and have risen up the ranks of their companies or industries at a relatively young age.



It also seeks to place emphasis on these individuals’ impeccable results through commitment to business growth, professional excellence and community service.



Mr Akpeloo's award is in recognition of his remarkable achievements of rendering impeccable service and entrepreneurial professionalism in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector.



He is the Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Suku Technologies a multi-award winning, technology Solutions Company in Ghana with clients in over six countries.



He created eDuBoost to build world-class IT facilities for schools in Ghana. He is currently the Chairman for Greater Accra Region for the Association Ghana Industries (AGI) which is the country’s leading voice of industry.

Tsonam was the Co-coordinator of the MyVisionProject (MVP) under the auspices of the Databank Foundation and the British Council. He was also the Executive Producer of MyVisionProject TV series; the first entrepreneurial TV pseudo reality show in West Africa.



He chaired the technical committee of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission in Abuja responsible for the development of an E-commerce platform on ECOBIZ for the West African Sub-region.



He is a Global Shaper and the Founding Curator of the Ho Hub of the Global Shapers Council of the World Economic Forum.



In 2014, he became the youngest ever elected honorable member of Africa Union’s (AU) Economic, Social and the Cultural Council (ECOSOCC), where he served as ECOSOCC’s Youth Advisor.



He is on the Board of the Methodist University College of Ghana, the Ghana Construction Machinery Mechanics Training Institute (CMMTI) of the NVTI, the School of Creative Arts among others.

He is a Mandela Washington Fellow, Jack Ma’s Alibaba eFounders fellow, UNDP Youth CONNECK Fellow and Tony Elumelu Entrepreneur. In 2014, he received, Africa’s Top 35 under 35 CEOs Achievement Awards. He was awarded the Africa’s Young Visionary Entrepreneur Award in 2013 by the African Leadership Magazine, UK.



In 2012, he received the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award by the UNDP sponsored Youth Impacts Ghana Awards (YIGA).



An alumnus of the African Liberty Academy and Diplo Foundation, he received his Business and Entrepreneurship professional training at the Clark Atlanta Business School in USA, and also studied E-commerce at the Alibaba Business School in China.



Tsonam completed the Stanford SEED Programme of Stanford Graduate School of Business. He holds masters in Economic Policy Management (EPM) and a BA in Economics and Political Science both at the University of Ghana, Legon. He had a post-graduate education in Management Information Systems (MIS) from Ghana Technology University.



He also received part of his education in Jungian Psychology from Institute of Humanities and Social Sciences, Gavle University, Sweden. In addition, He has a Diploma in Financial Management from CIM-UK.

