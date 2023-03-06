Samsung announces global launch of Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy S23 smartphones

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd recently announced the global availability of its Galaxy S23 smartphones following impressive pre-order results.

Pre-orders for the previous year’s Galaxy S22 series had already been a great success, with numbers more than double those of the Galaxy S21 series within the first week. This year, pre-order results were even higher than those of the Galaxy S22 series, with 60% of consumers opting for the most premium Galaxy S23 Ultra.



“The great momentum we’re witnessing speaks to customers’ excitement about products that push the envelope and give them the freedom to express themselves creatively,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “This year’s pre-order numbers echo our customers’ strong trust in our brand and demonstrate how our commitment to ground-breaking innovation and sustainability continues to resonate with consumers.”



Led by the Galaxy S23 Ultra with its new 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor and iconic embedded S Pen, the Galaxy S23 series, also featuring the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23, represents a new era of Samsung’s ultimate premium phone experience.



The Galaxy S23 series features epic cameras that give users more freedom to explore their creativity, fast mobile graphics thanks to the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, and a striking design that advances the company’s sustainability commitments with more components made using recycled materials than in any other Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series also unlocks the next level of mobile security with Samsung Message Guard. This powerful sandboxing tool preemptively protects against zero-click exploit attacks. This is a new kind of cyberattack where just receiving an image can compromise a device – even without the user’s interaction.



Samsung Message Guard acts as a virtual quarantine, trapping harmful images and ensuring you receive safe images. Find out more about Samsung Message Guard at [www.samsungmobilepress.com/feature-stories/samsung-message-guard-protects-you-from-new-and-invisible-threats].



The Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 are now widely available through carriers and retailers, in four nature-inspired matte hues: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender.