Scrapping law banning importation of salvaged vehicles is the solution we want - AUDG

Former president John Dramani Mahama says he will scrap laws banning importation of salvaged cars

General Secretary of Automobile Dealers Clifford Ansu has said Mahama’s promise of removing laws that ban importation of accident cars (salvaged vehicles) is the solution his outfit has been waiting for.

Speaking at the launch of the National Democratic Congress’s manifesto ahead of the 2020 elections, former President John Dramani Mahama communicated his intentions of “reviewing the Customs Amendment Act 2020 and also scrap the law banning the importation of salvaged vehicles,”



Reacting to Mahama’s pledge of scrapping the law banning importation of salvage vehicles, the General Secretary of Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana said the promise is laudable.



“For a very long time, we have been looking for this solution. When the law came, we met with the ministry, we did press conferences on that for the government to have a second look at the Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891) but there has not been any improvement so far.”



“So yesterday, when the former president made an announcement that if he gets the opportunity to rule the country again, he will review the portions that impede our industry’s growth, we are happy about it,” Mr Ansu told GhanaWeb.

Parliament, in March, passed the Customs (Amendment) Bill, 2020 an amendment of the Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891).



The amendment banned the importation of accident and salvaged motor vehicles consisting of wrecked, destroyed and those physically damaged by collision, fire, water or other occurrences into the country.



The act among other things, provides incentives for automobile manufacturers and assemblers registered under the Ghana Automotive Manufacturers Programme.

