Security expert cautions car buyers to be careful of syndicate fraudsters

Car buyers have been cautioned about the activities of fraud syndicates

The Executive Director of the Doyen Institute of Intelligence and Investigations, Mr George Dosoo Doyen has cautioned prospective car buyers to be wary of the activities of a car fraud syndicate.

He said the fraudulent operations of the car syndicate was gaining grounds and advised car buyers to always seek assistance from the security agencies or qualified private investigators to conduct background checks on the original owners of a vehicle before making any payment.



Explaining the modus operandi of the fraudsters, Mr Doyen said they mostly place advertisements on some online marketing portals and if anyone contacts them to make a purchase, they asked the client to meet them at a particular place to inspect the vehicle.



However, he said, after the inspection and payment made, the fraudsters often give flimsy excuses that the car tyre is low and so they're going to call a mechanic to pump it and never return.



Thereafter, he said, “someone will come later and declare that the car was rented.



Mr George Doyen gave the advice at the side-lines of a graduation ceremony for Private Professional Investigators trained by the Institute, in Accra at the weekend.

Mr Doyen admonished car buyers to always exercise due diligence on a car they intend to purchase by ascertaining whether it was legitimately imported and duties paid or otherwise, as well as the original owner of the vehicle to avoid being duped.



The Executive Director entreated the graduands to maintain high integrity, professionalism, and exercise due diligence in their work.



"As you leave here, it is important to pursue integrity, professionalism, and be trustworthy.



"It is easier to be trained but to practice what you have learnt is usually challenging, therefore, you should always be professional and not be driven by monetary benefits," Mr Doyen advised.



He asked them to desist from attacking individuals whenever they were commenting on security matters in the media, but rather tackle policies and laws that would enhance national security.

Mr Richard Kumadoe, a Fraud and Security Consultant, highlighting the "Role of Security Personnel during Elections", underscored the need for security personnel to be fair, objective, truthful, and nonpartisan.



"You should always provide solutions to security issues for peace and harmony to prevail in our society," he added.



Mr Robert Nti, the Security Coordinator of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, on his part, entreated the graduands to be prepared to leave their comfort zones and pursue challenging tasks to better the lots of society and their careers.



Some of the courses run by the Institute include Private Professional Investigation, Organised Crime Investigations, Analyst Intelligence Officer, Money Laundering Investigations, Financial Investigations, and Corporate Investigations.