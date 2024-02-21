Senior High Schools owe ECG over GH¢45million – Mahama

ECG Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama

Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, has noted that some Senior High Schools in the country owe the power distribution company over GH¢45million.

His comment comes after Accra Academy Senior High School was disconnected from the national grid after it failed to clear its outstanding debt of GH¢400,000.



Mr Mahama said the disconnection exercise formed part of efforts to retrieve monies from their debtors which include individuals, businesses, schools, among others.



Speaking in an interview with TV3, the ECG boss said, “Currently, the schools’ bill is pushing towards almost GH¢45million in arrears.”



He stressed that customers' debts keep ballooning, hence, this pragmatic measure to recover their 'locked-up' funds.



ECG on Monday, February 19, 2024, disconnected Accra Academy Senior High School from the national grid over unpaid debt.

Head of prosecution at ECG, Paul Agraga in an interview on Citi FM explained that, “the disconnection is part of an ongoing initiative to recover outstanding payments owed to the company.”



He further said, “Normally, we have a team that goes around once a while to inform our customers of their debts, so they do not accumulate and so if you take Accra Academy for example, they owe in excess of GH¢400,000 to the ECG.”



Meanwhile, the Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr Eric Nkansah, has promised to have a meeting with the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Samuel Dubik Mahama by end of week to find a long-lasting solution to this problem and avert power cut in schools.



SA/NOQ