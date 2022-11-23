Set strategic target for workers - Ghana Federation of Labour

File photo of workers

Source: GNA

Mr Abraham Koomson, Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour, has charged the public sector managers to set strategic measurable target for workers and ensure its achievement within a defined period.

He called on the management to set or assign target for its workers either daily, weekly, monthly or yearly “if only they want to achieve success or goal, but if not don’t blame workers for non-performance.”



Mr Koomson stated during analyses of the performance of public sector in the face of economic challenges at the Ghana News Agency Boardroom Dialogue.



The Boardroom Dialogue is a platform for state and non-state actors as well as commercial and business operators to communicate to the world on national issues.



Mr Koomson noted that most often workers were accused of under-performance when in some instances basic tools to work with were unavailable.



He also identified poor supervision at various Ministries, Departments and Agencies as major contributors to sometimes the low performance of workers; “we must rather hold senior management and supervisors responsible for the failure of workers to achieve target”.



He suggested that management must reintroduce and install clocking-in system, where staff clock-in before they proceed to work and out, “if you don’t clock the days or hours lost would be deducted at the end of the month from your salaries.”

Mr Koomson said: “I have worked in the industry before, you can’t go loitering around, we have targets. We have leaders, foremen, workers, so if the worker is found loitering, then the manager should be concerned and asked what is happening.”



The Unionist said, “some worker sometimes wants to be ideal, so if as management or supervisor you failed to assign that person don’t expect any output.



“Public sector managers must sometimes study and apply the strict compliance practice systems at private companies, if you fail to achieve targets consistently you face the music”.



Mr Francis Ameyibor, GNA Tema Regional Manager, explained that the platform formed part of a broader objectives of the Agency towards revamping its operations.



He said the agency had embarked on a process of revamping its newsgathering operations, which include recruitment, training of reporters and editors in the production of digital news content and the acquisition of modern digital equipment to aid speedy transmission of stories from the field.