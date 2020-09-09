Business News

Shop owners at Accra Mall cry over high rent quoted in U.S. dollars

Accra Mall Tenants Association has expressed its displeasure over what it describes as huge rent which is priced in dollars.

The Registered Tenants Association of Accra Mall is accusing management of the mall of acting against the Bank of Ghana law which mandates businesses to charge in cedis.



The shop owners say although managers of the mall offered them some relief package due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic; it was not enough as it lasted for only one month.



The President of the Association, Rev. John Baidu Danquah, in a press conference held at the forecourt of the Accra Mall called for government’s assistance to engage with management of the Mall over exorbitant rent.



“They should reduce the rent. Anytime we petition management about our plight, that’s when they send threatening messages.

“We cannot pay our bills. They charge us in dollars and we are suffering. We employ close to 2000 people and all our staff will go home if we don’t get help. So we are asking the government to come to our aid,” he fumed.



Rev. Danquah further lamented how poor treatment by the management of Accra Mall has negatively affected sales.



“It has really drained the businesses here at the mall. Every shop, every business and every brand is suffering because the rent is just too much. So if we don’t take care, all the businesses are going to run down,” he stated.



Joy Business reports of a cited letter sent to tenants of the Mall by management which indicates that tenants must pay their “Lease Agreement” of $62, 279, 24 within three days.

