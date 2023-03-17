Slide smart, control your experience with Oraimo freepods 4: A must have

A photo of the flyer

Source: Oraimo

When choosing earbuds or pods think about when, where, and how you will use them. If you often use your earbuds or pods outdoors, look for features like noise cancellation and good battery life. When you use your earbuds or pods for listening to music or making calls, pay attention to the best audio quality and advanced microphone technology.

Introducing the oraimo FreePods 4



oraimo has come to dominate the earbuds industry. The FreePods 3 are oraimo’s greatest buds, and for years, they have been replaced with an all-new model. With the release of the FreePods 4, oraimo has advanced its TWS brand. Of course, this brand is the NO. 1 TWS brand in Africa focused on innovation and exploring.



This brand provides earbuds with some ultra-features and it’s a budget-friendly brand. oraimo controls the technological market in many areas, and its FreePods 3 model features environmental noise cancellation, good battery life, water resistance, and powerful bass.



The oraimo FreePods 4 is their most recent model.



The FreePods 4 has received a significant update that includes a host of useful functions ranging from active noise cancellation, transparency, oraimo Signature sound, Effortless control with an App, smart and fast to a more advanced functionality and integrating features on the oraimo sound App. The noise cancellation is where oraimo drives things ahead. The intelligent ANC allows you to switch between active noise cancellation and customizable ambient sound. So, you either let your surroundings in or keep it out, this is your world, slide into it.



So, should you get the oraimoFreePods 4? All you need to know is right here.





Dive into Silence



The oraimo FreePods 4 Active Noise Canceling technology can get rid of up to 30dB noise for a quiet and immersive environment. The in-built and out-built microphones monitor noise in real time.



Choose the intelligent ANC to filter the world around you to experience true tranquility and purity. You can use the oraimo Freepods 4 to answer a call on a noisy bus while the ANC is on.



Transparency mode allows you to instantly switch from ANC to ambient sound. With ambient sound, you don't have to remove your earbuds from your ear to join a conversation. You can clearly hear voices in real time and reconnect with your surroundings.



Oraimo Signature Sound



The oraimo FreePods 4 are truly wireless earbuds that use dynamic drivers and HavyBass™ to deliver immersive sound like never before. Get lost in the oraimo Signature Sound with 10mm dynamic bass drivers and composite diaphragms that take every frequency to the next level.



The HavyBass™ exclusive algorithm delivers powerful rich bass, crystal-clear middle, and high frequencies, giving music a rich feeling of dimension. The FreePods 4 provides the most immersive sound experience of any oraimo FreePods model, whether you're listening to an album or your favorite track on your road trip.

You get to control your sound quality with the 5 EQ modes and more on the oraimo Sound App to match your musical taste. It consistently brings you the best sound quality by seamlessly tuning audio on oraimo Sound App. oraimo is giving a chance to music enthusiasts the tools to tailor their exclusive style for their every whim. You can choose between Standard, HavyBass™, Rock, Jazz and Vocal. You can also create your own mode to match your taste.



Clear call, everywhere



Make noiseless calls that will blow your mind. The best call quality for true wireless earbuds means less noise and a clearer voice on calls at home or while traveling. Every word is crystal clear thanks to the 4-mic Beamforming array and AI Deep Neural Network algorithm that work together to reduce the surroundings noise during a call.



Featuring Bluetooth 5.2 and a low latency game mode, you can immerse yourself in your game with audio and video sync in seconds. The highly sensitive sensor responds accurately to your demands. With a long press or a tap, you can turn up or down the volume of your music, answer calls or change your music easily.



Let the Vibe play day and night!



On a full charge, the oraimo FreePods 4 offers 8.5 hours of power, and the handy charging case provides a further 27 hours. That’s 35.5 hours in total to keep you going throughout the days. A 10-min quick charge provides up to 170-min battery life.



When you turn on the ANC, the FreePods 4 gives you 7 hours of playtime with 22 more in the case. When ANC is off, 8.5 hours of playtime and 27 more.

Whether you have a day full of zoom meetings, catching up with family and friends or simply jamming to your favorite playlist, the oraimo FreePods 4 can keep you connected and listening.



Smart and Fast



With the Google Pop-up notification, you can connect seamlessly between the FreePods 4 and your Google devices with Google fast pairing. Are your earbuds missing? You can find them easily. oraimo FreePods 4 supports the Find My Device Feature when used with phones and tablets running Android 6.0 or above and supports Google Play Service as well; tracking down your lost earbuds is simple. Effortless control with the oraimo Sound App.



Antibacterial Ear tips



The oraimo FreePods 4 is a more hygienic choice as the specially made oraimo ear tips can greatly reduce the risk of bacterial and fungal infections.



Select your ear tips size from small, medium, and large to ensure your FreePods 4 fits comfortably and securely for the best performance. Each earbud feels soft against your skin.



The earbuds or pods era has been here for a while, and the number of alternatives available makes finding the correct one for you tough. Even buying the most expensive earbuds doesn't mean you'll be happy with your purchase. While you may not believe you require yet another earbud in your life, the oraimo FreePods 4 is worth considering since it may be best for your unique lifestyle.

If you're interested in the new oraimo FreePods 4, oraimo has made it available for order and shipping on their e-shop gh.oraimo.com



Scan or Join the oraimo WhatsApp O-Club via +233506148841 to enjoy excellent customer service, weekly giveaways, Big Coupons wins for order placement and be the first to know new products arrival and launch.



Click here to Whatsapp us



You can also follow us on Instagram @oraimoghana for more brand information and surprised giveaways.