Spare parts dealers at Abossey Okai demand locked-up funds from government

Leadership of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has called on President Akufo-Addo to, as a matter of urgency, direct the Bank of Ghana to immediately pay members of their locked-up funds with the defunct banks, Savings and Loans Companies and other financial institutions.

According to the leadership, 500 members had more than five million Cedis with the financial institutions before they were liquidated.



At a media briefing at Abossey Okai in Accra, the Head of Communications of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, Takyi Addo, said the Association is giving the government up to September to pay up their locked-up funds.

He said members are not interested in any accrued interest but just the principal they had saved with the financial institutions. Mr. Takyi said failure to heed their call will compel the leadership and the entire membership to advise themselves on their next line of action.