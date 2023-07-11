Stealing was part of the challenges I faced at the beginning of my business - Entrepreneur

A 27-year-old businesswoman, who owns a cold-store business, has cited petty theft as part of the challenges that she encountered during the early days of her business.

According to her, she was “ignorant” about how the system in Ghana works, which made her a victim of stealing and scam.



She was however quick to add that social vices of this sort happen in every part of the world, therefore it was just a clarion call for her to be vigilant.



Speaking in an interview on Odana TV, the woman only known as Cassandra said: “When I first started, I was a little bit ignorant of how the system in Ghana works. I didn’t know that when you buy a motorbike, you have to put a tracker on it because your driver might just end up stealing it. These were the little things that were affecting me.



“I had my bike stolen and I can laugh about it [now] but when it first happened, it was sad. But now I know that when you buy a motorbike or when you buy anything for your place, you have to put a tracker on it, or you have to be on point with it and employees. Even though I’m young and very lenient, I have to stay strict with them because I don’t want to lose money,” she said.

Cassandra relocated to Ghana from Atlanta and decided to start a business, however after facing various hurdles and challenges, she has been able to set up a cold-store business in Madina.



Sharing the story of how she was able to navigate, she added that knowing how to speak at least one Ghanaian language and building strong connections and relationships helped her business to grow.



SSD/NOQ



