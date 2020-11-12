Stock Markert closes flat while MTN Ghana fortifies trading activity

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary

The benchmark index recorded no gains or losses at today’s session, closing at 1,813.46 with a -19.66% year-to-date return whiles the market capitalization stayed at 52.87 billion.



The GSE Financial Index remained unchanged at yesterday’s level of 1,608.59 with a year-to-date return of -20.35% while the SAS Manufacturing Index was flat at 1,831.13 with a -47.40% year-to-date return.



Trading activity, fortified by 15,044,522 shares valued at GH¢9,192,468.71, changed hands from 12,017,673 shares valued at GH¢7,339,144.08 in the previous session.

MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 99.86% of the total volume traded and 99.69% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to pick up while investors await more third-quarter earnings results.

