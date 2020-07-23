Business News

Stock market closes flat as investors await earnings reports

Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE)

The benchmark index closed the session flat at yesterday’s level of 1,874.62 with a -16.95% year-to-date return while the market capitalization stayed at GH¢52.69 billion.

The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at 1,725.21 with a -14.58% year-to-date return while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 2,581.74 with a year-to-date return of -25.84%.



Trading activity waned as 38,891 shares valued at GH¢26,505 changed hands from 434,915 shares valued at GH¢1,377,220 in the previous session.

MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 85.31% of the total volume traded and 71.35% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to increase as investors take advantage of bargain stocks.

Source: SAS Ghana

