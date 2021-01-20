0
Menu
Business

Stock market closes session flat

GHANA STOCK EXCHANGE UTrading activity waned as 69,813 shares valued at GH¢58,558

Wed, 20 Jan 2021 Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary

The benchmark index closed the session flat at 1,967.24 with a 1.32% year-to-date return while the market capitalization was unchanged at GH¢54.70 billion.

The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at 1,795.32 with a year-to-date return of 0.70% while the SAS Manufacturing Index stayed at 1,619.23 with a year-to-date return of -4.83%.

Trading activity waned as 69,813 shares valued at GH¢58,558 changed hands from 110,076 shares valued at GH¢134,727 in the previous session.

MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 82.87% of the total volume traded and 65.21% of the total value traded.

We anticipate activity levels to increase.

Source: SAS Ghana
Disclaimer