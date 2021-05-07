Stock market maintains bullish mode

Market Summary
The GSE Composite Index was up 31.94 points (+1.20%) to close today’s session at 2,704.27 with a 39.28% year-to-date return while the market capitalization inched up by 0.54% to settle at GH¢62.30 billion.
GCB Bank (+4.21%) pushed the GSE Financial Index upwards by 9.19 points (+0.49%) to close at 1,890.89 with a 6.07% year-to-date return.
The SAS Manufacturing Index advanced by 54.21 points (+3.63%) due to gains in Guiness Ghana (+9.26%) and Fan Milk (+3.28%) to close at 1,412.79 with a year-to-date return of -16.96%.
MTN Ghana (+1.63%) completed the gainers’ chart at GH¢1.25 at the end of the session.
Trading activity weakened as 305,678 shares valued at GH¢832,797 changed hands from 4,065,539 shares valued at GH¢5,251,026 in the previous session.
GCB Bank dominated trades by both volumes and value, accounting for 38.47% of the total volumes traded and 69.89% of the total value traded.
We anticipate activity levels to surge.
