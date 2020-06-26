Business News

Stock market rebounds on the back of CAL Bank

The benchmark index was upbeat today, gaining 1.21 points (+0.06%) on the back of CAL Bank (+2.90%) to close the session at 1,904.24 with a year-to-date return of -15.64% while the market capitalization inched up by 0.02% to close at 52.99 billion.

Accordingly, the GSE Financial Index was up 2.23 points (+0.13%) to close at 1,734.79 with a -14.10% year-to-date return while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 2,658.25 with a year-to-date return of -24.06%.



Trading activity weakened as 63,499 shares valued at GH¢46,848 changed hands from 149,895 shares valued at GH¢1,616,654 in the previous session.

CAL Bank dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 94.49% of the total volume traded and 91.30% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to increase in the next session.

Source: SAS Ghana

