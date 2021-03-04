Stock market retreats as ETI falls on declining rates

The GSE Financial Index was down 13.05 points (-0.70%) to close at 1,860.26

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary

The benchmark index moderated by 7.19 points (-0.32%) to end today at 2,205.47 with a year-to-date return of 13.59% as a result of price depreciation in Ecobank Transnational (-12.50%). The market capitalization shed 0.42% to settle at GH¢57.03 billion.



The GSE Financial Index was down 13.05 points (-0.70%) to close at 1,860.26 with a year-to-date return of 4.35% while the SAS Manufacturing Index stayed at 1,619.23 with a year-to-date return of -4.83%.



Trading activity weakened as 2,559,823 shares valued at GH¢792,543 changed hands from 7,416,123 shares valued at GH¢6,402,657 in the previous session.

Ecobank Transnational dominated trades by volumes, accounting for 69.55% of the total volumes traded while MTN Ghana dominated trades by value, accounting for 86.70% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.

Source: SAS Ghana