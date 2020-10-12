Stocks stay flat as investors await earnings results

The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses

Source: SAS Ghana

The benchmark index closed flat at 1,852.62 with a -17.92% year-to-date return while the market capitalization increased by 0.11% to GH¢53.18 billion.

The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing today’s session at yesterday’s level of 1,700.50 with a -15.80% year-to-date return.



The SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged for two straight sessions, closing at 1,934.21 with a year-to-date return of -44.44%.



Trading activity weakened as 1,035,256 shares valued at GH¢625,069 changed hands from 9,063,802 shares valued at GH¢5,444,116 in the previous session.

MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 99.29% of the total volume traded and 98.67% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to pick up while investors await third-quarter earnings results.

Source: SAS Ghana