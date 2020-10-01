Stocks stay flat while MTN Ghana leads trading activity

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary The market remained flat as the benchmark index closed at yesterday’s level of 1,841.38 with a -18.42% year-to-date return.

The market capitalization stayed at GH¢53.17 billion.



Accordingly, the GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses for the second straight session, closing at 1,669.29 with a -17.35% year-to-date return while the SAS Manufacturing Index closed unchanged at 2,028.66 with a year-to-date return of -41.77%.



Trading activity waned as 158,206 shares valued at GH¢158,389 changed hands from 5,836,214 shares valued at GH¢3,736,899 in the previous session.

MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 74.07% of the total volume traded and 44.39% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to increase as investors take advantage of bargain stocks.

