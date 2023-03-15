Stop using our name for fake recruitment - GSS cautions fraudsters

Head of Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), Prof. Samuel Kobina Annin

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has cautioned fraudsters against using the name of the service for fraudulent recruitment operations.

This follows the opening of a recruitment portal for an upcoming Integrated Business Establishment Survey (IBES) Phase 1 and the Ghana Living Standards Survey Round 8 (GLSS8) by the GSS.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, 14 March 2023, the GSS said: “Recruitment for projects is always launched and conducted via the website of GSS, as in the case of the upcoming IBES and GLSS8.”



It cautioned members of the public against dealing with anyone except using the link provided by the GSS for the purpose of recruitment.



It continued that: “Anyone caught in the illegal act of using the name of the Service for fraudulent recruitment operations will be handed over to the Ghana Police Service for prosecution.”



The GSS also urged members of the general public “to report any person who has collected monies from them with the view to securing them jobs with GSS,” on its helplines below:

Helplines: +233 591 476 893



+233 551 625 567



+233 591 476 884



+233 591 476 895



+233 246 831 850

+233 200 416 146



Meanwhile, the GSS has denied launching a recruitment campaign for a 2023 census.



This comes on the back of reports that the GSS has opened a recruitment portal for an upcoming population census.



The GSS noted that some unscrupulous persons had launched a fake portal recruiting persons in their name for a census.



According to the GSS, the “unscrupulous persons have launched a fake portal captioned: GHANA STATISTICAL SERVICE RECRUITMENT PORTAL 2023: Approved Application Portal for The Ghana Statistical Service Job Recruitment of new staffs for the 2023 Census.

“These unscrupulous individuals are reportedly promoting the said fake recruitment portal on social media and are misleading/enticing unsuspecting members of the public to pay recruitment fees to them.”



It reminded the general public that “population and housing censuses are decennial, and are, therefore, conducted every ten years.



“As a result, the next census is anticipated to be conducted in 2031 given that the most recent Population and Housing Census (PHC) was carried out in 2021.”



It also stated unequivocally that, it has not “authorised anyone or any agency to conduct any recruitment exercise” on its behalf.



The GSS instead has opened a recruitment portal for an upcoming Integrated Business Establishment Survey (IBES) Phase 1 and the Ghana Living Standards Survey Round 8 (GLSS8).