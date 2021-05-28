Strict regulations required to oversee transportation of petroleum products - Bureau of Public Safety

File photo of a fuel supply tanker

• The BPS is calling for the implementation of strict regulations to avert transport tanker explosions

• This comes after a number of fuel tanker explosions have occurred in the country



• The regulation when enforced will ensure the safety of petroleum product activity



The Bureau of Public Safety (BPS), has urged a number of state agencies to come up with strict regulations to oversee the transportation of petroleum products.



This comes following a number of petroleum tanker explosions in the country and their attendant loss of lives and properties.



Executive Director of the Bureau, Nana Yaw Akwada in an interaction with Citi Business News monitored by GhanaWeb said state agencies must put in place measures to regulate and ensure the safety of petroleum product activity.

“I think we should appreciate the fact that with the ever-increasing number of Oil Marketing Companies, transportation of petroleum products is also going to increase.



“If we are looking at just transporting these products via road, where the common man is also using, then we have to look at regulating that space and regulating it effectively.”



“The National Petroleum Authority, the National Road Safety Authority and the Ministry of Transport have to come together and put forward some strict regulations that will seek to control the space. Otherwise, such things will continue happening,” Akwada said.



Most recently, some three persons lost their lives when a fuel tanker en-route to Onyina Nofo, a suburb of the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region exploded.