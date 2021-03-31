Sunon Asogli to expand power operations to Sierra Leone

Business Development Manager of Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited, Elikplim Apetorgbor

One of Ghana's Independent Power Producers, Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited has announced plans to expand to Sierra Leone.

The power company plans to deploy a 20MWp-50MWp Solar PV in Freetown, Sierra Leone within a year.



The company also forecasts the establishment of another 160MW to be known as Benkongor Hydro plant in the next four years.



The Business Development Manager of the Company, Elikplim Apetorgbor made these known to the media.



He indicated that the expected total investment cost for the two projects is USD$700million.

According to him, the 20MWp - 50MWp Solar PV plant deployment by the Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited is needed to augment the power supply in the Serra Leonean capital, Freetown and other parts of the country.



Mr Apetorgbor further noted that the deployment will complement power supply for the future construction works of the 160MW Benkongor Hydro Power plant in four years.



He also explained that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Energy representing the Government of Sierra Leone on one hand and the Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited after a meeting with the experts of the Ministry of Energy and other key stakeholders on 29 March 2021.