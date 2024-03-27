Sunyani traders and artisans embrace Dr. Bawumia's flat tax rate, tax amnesty pledge

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

More members of the Ghanaian business community are openly embracing the tax reforms Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said his government will implement to aid Ghanaian businesses.

Following his announcement that his government will introduce new tax reforms, which will include a flat rate tax, as well as grant tax amnesty to businesses and individuals, a number of business associations, including spare parts dealers, Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CIBA and others have lauded his ideas.



In Sunyani earlier this week, during engagements with traders' associations and artisans, they also welcomed Dr. Bawumia's proposals.



They lamented how they are constantly harassed after they are quoted unrealistic tax rates to pay by revenue officers.



"We know we have to pay our taxes to help the country, but often, we do not understand how the taxes are calculated. They just bring us the bill and we are harassed to pay," one of the members of the traders association, who welcomed Dr. Bawumia's proposals said.



"They lock up our stores if we don't pay the high figures they quote for us and it is not good for our businesses so what you are proposing will help us to understand what we have to pay," another said.



Other traders' association representatives, who spoke at the event, also complained of harassment from tax officials and backed Dr Bawumia's proposal to sanitise the situation.

Addressing the traders, Vice President Bawumia stressed his commitment to implementing the tax reforms he has announced to help boost businesses and traders.



"I know your plight and I am very committed to implementing the tax reforms I have proposed to help traders and the larger business community."



"There is no need for any confusion over payment of taxes. It should be simple, transparent and very competitive for businesses. This is why I am proposing a new tax system with a flat tax rate and tax amnesty for businesses and individuals so that we all start afresh," he added.



Dr Bawumia also reiterated his commitment to cancelling the e-levy and other taxes, as well as pegging Ghana's import duties with that of Togo, to ensure parity, in order to avoid goods being offloaded at Togolese ports, and later smuggled into Ghana due to lower import duties in Togo.



After his presentation, Dr. Bawumia made a strong case to the traders to support him to become president to implement his progressive policies.



"Somebody has been president before and we all saw what he did. I have never been president before, and as vice president or the driver’s mate, I have contributed so much to the development of our country as I have mentioned to you. So if you make me President, I will work even harder and implement all these policies I have shared with you to boost your businesses and move our country forward," he concluded.