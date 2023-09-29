TUC takes legal action over law restricting security agencies from joining unions

TUC aims to challenge the restrictions imposed on certain organisations

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has initiated legal proceedings to seek a constitutional interpretation of a law that currently prohibits security agencies from establishing or participating in unions.

Citing the Labour Act which grants all workers the right to join a union to safeguard their interests, the TUC aims to challenge the restrictions imposed on certain organisations.



The Secretary-General of TUC, Dr. Yaw Baah, made the announcement during a public forum held in Accra.



Dr. Baah confirmed that the TUC has instructed its legal team to pursue this interpretation and address what they see as a fundamental issue.

“The TUC is taking legal action on a number of issues. The initial part of Act 651, which defines the scope of the law, restricts certain organisations. For instance, Immigration officers, prison officers, and the police are prohibited from joining or forming a union to protect their interests. We have already instructed our lawyer to take this matter to court,” Dr. Baah stated.



The move by the TUC emphasises the importance of upholding the rights of all workers, including those in security agencies, to engage in collective bargaining and protect their interests through union participation.