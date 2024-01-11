Takoradi Port adds 115 security personnel to workforce

Takoradi Port workforce

Source: Eye on Port

In Takoradi, 115 Security Personnel recruited by the Port Authority have graduated six weeks of intense training at the Western Naval Command.

The recruits undertook voice procedure, drills, port security, map reading, swimming, unarmed combat, leadership, first aid, firefighting, tactics, rules of engagement, guard duties, weapon training, intelligence gathering, and physical fitness.



This makes it the third batch of port security personnel to be trained at the Naval Base in Sekondi.



During the pass-out ceremony, the Director of Port, Takoradi, Peter Amoo-Bediako admonished the recruits to replicate performances at the camp during the discharge of duties in the port.



“My dear recruits, the purpose and relevance of your training that you have undergone here cannot be overemphasized. We brought you here to be trained, to give you a taste of the standard military ways of comporting and carrying yourself well with confidence and integrity in the performance of your roles at the port.”

Flag Officer Commanding at the Western Naval Command, Commodore Emmanuel Ayensu Kwafo expressed his utmost pleasure in helping train personnel towards securing the premier port of Ghana.



“The collaboration is evident in the nature of the maritime environment which requires inter-agency cooperation. The environment is such that many state agencies have various competencies which we must all put together in the interest of the nation therefore collaboration such as this is the only way out.”



Four recruits won awards for distinguishing themselves in various aspects of the training.