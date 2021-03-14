Telco workers to go on strike from Monday March 15

The workers say if their concerns are not resolved they will not back out of the intended strike

Telecommunication systems in Ghana are likely to face a shutdown following some threats issued by the workers of the network operators to embark on a nationwide strike tomorrow Monday, March 15, 2021.

According to a notice served by the Telecom and IT Professionals Union (TIP), made up of telecom engineers and technicians who manage the key technical operations for the telecom operators to the National Labour Commission (NLC), the Union said it has taken the decision to embark on the strike due to poor conditions of service.



The decision to embark on a strike was reached after a deadlock in salary negotiations failed between the union and the management of the four sub-contractors (SBCs) Linfra Ghana Limited, MP Infrastructure Ghana Limited, Reime Ghana Limited and Reliance Personal Services who have been engaged by Hauwei Technologies Limited to maintain the technical operations of MTN, AirtelTigo and Vodafone.



In a letter dated March 12, 2021, signed by Israel EdemAgbegbor, General Secretary of the Union, to inform the NLC and the sub-contractors (SBCs) of the intended action, the union stated that the four SBCs have refused to act accordingly in addressing the concerns of the workers.



“The union do not wish to cooperate with management going forward until the workers’ concerns are resolved. Given the above facts and conditions, we respectfully write to inform you that our earlier industrial action is coming on the 15th of March 2021 as earlier planned,” the letter stated.







Following delays in the implementation of an arbitral award directing the management of the SBCs to collectively undertake a proper job evaluation and new salary structure to reflect standard industry remuneration, the union had served Notice of Industrial Action to the National Labour Commission. But the NLC intervened and directed the SBCs to act on the concerns of the workers.