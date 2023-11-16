Tema branch of GIFF organises debate for candidates

Chairman, Tema Branch, GIFF, Johnny Mantey

Source: Eye on Port

The Tema Branch of the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders has for the first time organised a debate for persons vying for various positions of the institute at the national level.

The event afforded the candidates the opportunity to sell their messages to members.



The vacant positions include President, 1st vice president, and 2nd vice president.



The various candidates shared their vision and why the members should repose their confidence in them.



According to Stephen Adjokatcher, a presidential aspirant, his vision is to “establish Ghana’s Freight Forwarding industry as a global benchmark for efficiency, transparency, and professionalism.”



He said he aims to cultivate an environment where businesses will thrive and trade flourishes through seamless logistics solutions.



On the other hand, Paa Kobina Mensah, another presidential aspirant says,

“leadership of GIFF needs strategy and collaboration”, and he aims to improve



capacity building for members in line with global trends in industry.



The Chairman of the Tema Branch of GIFF, Johnny Mantey was impressed about



interactions and hoped that members would be able to make an informed decision



following the debate.