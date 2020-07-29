Business News

The 82 licensed financial institutions that collapsed under Mahama’s watch – Bawumia lists

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has enumerated some 82 licensed financial institutions that collapsed due to what he terms as former President John Dramani Mahama’s remarkable ineptitude.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Dr. Bawumia mentioned that Mr. Mahama’s track record as president stinks hence has no moral right to poohpooh the achievements of President Akufo-Addo.



“The choice Ghanaians face on December 7th is between John Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.” He stated. “Thankfully, both of them have records. John Mahama was Vice-President and President for 8 years and Nana Akufo-Addo has been the president for three-and-a-half years. It is not about what you say in opposition. It is about what you did in government.”



“John Mahama presided over a mismanaged and collapsing financial system. 82 licensed financial institutions (listed below) collapsed under JM’s watch (were they deliberately collapsed by his government?) and the depositors were not paid (sic).”



“Nana Akufo-Addo, on the other hand, has rescued the financial system and spent some GH¢21 billion to save the deposits of 4.6 million depositors who would otherwise have lost their savings. DKM depositors will also be paid,” Bawumia added.



As part of its efforts to restore confidence in the banking and specialized deposit-taking sectors, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) embarked on a clean-up exercise in August 2017 to resolve insolvent financial institutions whose continued existence posed risks to the interest of depositors.



According to Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta during a presentation of the mid-year budget review, the government of Ghana spent an amount of GH¢13.6 billion in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of the financial sector clean-up exercise undertaken by the central bank.



He said the amount, representing 3.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), was spent on the resolution of failed and insolvent banks.







Below is the list as presented by Dr. Bawumia:



Agapet Microfinance Limited



Antcave Microfinance Limited



Apex Microfinance Limited



Atwiman Microfinance Company Limited



Bees Microfinance Limited



Cedar House Microfinance Services Limited



Central Capital Microfinance Limited



Charles Noble Microfinance Limited



Citiville Microfinance Limited



City Trust Microfinance Limited

Coastal Link Microfinance Limited



Diamond Winners Microfinance Limited



Dkm Diamond Microfinance Limited



Duapa Trust Microfinance Limited



Ego Vision Microfinance Limited



Ezi Access Microfinance Limited



F.H. & C Microfinance Limited



Fast Money Microfinance Limited



First Unity Microfinance Limited



Ganyo Microfinance Limited



Genesis Seed Microfinance Limited



Global Standard Microfinance Limited



Glow Microfinance Limited



Golden Life Microfinance Limited



Growth Champions Microfinance Limited



Growth Pole Money Lending Limited



Ideal Way Microfinance Services Limited



Images Microfinance Limited



Jastar Money Lending Services Limited

J’cobs Microfinance Limited



Jubilee Microfinance Limited



Kab Microfinance Limited



Kb Star Microfinance Company Limited



Kwabef Microfinance Limited



Look-Ahead Microfinance Limited



Magnet Microfinance Limited



Mckeown Microfinance Limited



Medal Credit Microfinance Limited



Medlorm Microfinance Limited



Money Home Microfinance Limited



Money Link Microfinance Limited



Mothers’ Microfinance Limited



My Hope Microfinance Limited



New Dawn Microfinance Limited



Opportunity Global Links Microfinance Limited



Orion Money Lending Limited



Paxman Microfinance Limited



Pendy-Glo Microfinance Limited

Promise Microfinance Limited



Protege Microfinance Limited



Pryme Hedge Microfinance Limited



Quick Loans Microfinance Limited



Reach Microfinance Limited



Reemalex Microfinace Services Limited



Rejoice Microfinance Limited



Rimda Microfinance Limited



Royal Kingdom Microfinance Ltd



Sab Trust Microfinance Limited



Safe Credit Microfinance Limited



Seab Microfinance Limited



Sharp Vision Microfinance Limited



Shine Credit Microfinance Limited



Sika Dwa Microfinance Limited



Silison Microfinance Limited



Silver Microfinance Limited



Skii Credit Microfinance Limited



Softbiz Microfinance Limited

Sp Microfinance Limited



Spark Trust Microfinance Limited



Sufficiency Microfinance Limited



Swift Trust Microfinance Limited



Synthesis Microfinance Limited



The Lord Is Peace Microfinance Limited



Time-First Microfinance Limited



Topnet Microfinance Limited



Trust Jesus Microfinance Limited



Tts Microfinance Services Limited



Ultimate Focus Microfinance Limited



Uni Cash Microfinance Limited



Vanliz Microfinance Services Limited



Western Microfinance Limited



Xpress Link Microfinance Company Limited

