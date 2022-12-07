0
Menu
Business

The Greens Ghana profile

Video Archive
Wed, 7 Dec 2022 Source: The Greens Ghana

The Greens Ghana is a real estate development firm that provides eco-friendly residential communities with client-centred interest that ensures quality and regulated pricing.

Since its inception in 2017, The Greens Ghana has played an important role in providing affordable housing to the majority of home seekers and investors looking for rewarding home investments.

The Greens Ghana has been providing luxurious, diverse range of high-quality and affordable residential properties in Accra.

Their developments contain bespoke one to five-bedroom houses that are home to a large number of families who are delighted to live in Accra and its environs.

The in-house construction team together with carefully sourced materials ensure the quality of all properties developed. Their developments provide facilities and infrastructure carefully thought through from the groundbreaking stages to fine finishing. The development includes but not limited to, recreational areas, tarred roads, underground drainage, upgradeable solar systems, solar-powered streetlights, property management services, security services, and eco-friendly landscaping.

Each development comes with unique details planned to provide residents with homes they will enjoy and the ultimate space to make lifetime memories. Notably, The Greens Ghana was awarded 'Best Property Investment of the Year' at the 2017 Ghana Property Awards.

This iterates the goal of delivering an investable development and assuring buyers that they are investing with one of Ghana's most reputable developers.

Kiran Daswani, who has been widely recognised for her achievements, professionalism, and business acumen, manages, and co-owns The Greens Ghana.

For more information click to visit The Greens Ghana here









Source: The Greens Ghana
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin