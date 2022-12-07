The Greens Ghana profile

Source: The Greens Ghana

The Greens Ghana is a real estate development firm that provides eco-friendly residential communities with client-centred interest that ensures quality and regulated pricing.

Since its inception in 2017, The Greens Ghana has played an important role in providing affordable housing to the majority of home seekers and investors looking for rewarding home investments.



The Greens Ghana has been providing luxurious, diverse range of high-quality and affordable residential properties in Accra.



Their developments contain bespoke one to five-bedroom houses that are home to a large number of families who are delighted to live in Accra and its environs.



The in-house construction team together with carefully sourced materials ensure the quality of all properties developed. Their developments provide facilities and infrastructure carefully thought through from the groundbreaking stages to fine finishing. The development includes but not limited to, recreational areas, tarred roads, underground drainage, upgradeable solar systems, solar-powered streetlights, property management services, security services, and eco-friendly landscaping.



Each development comes with unique details planned to provide residents with homes they will enjoy and the ultimate space to make lifetime memories. Notably, The Greens Ghana was awarded 'Best Property Investment of the Year' at the 2017 Ghana Property Awards.

This iterates the goal of delivering an investable development and assuring buyers that they are investing with one of Ghana's most reputable developers.



Kiran Daswani, who has been widely recognised for her achievements, professionalism, and business acumen, manages, and co-owns The Greens Ghana.



For more information click to visit The Greens Ghana here





















