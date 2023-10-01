The Kenkey Index: Worst value of kenkey currently is GH¢6.56 in East Legon

Kenkey prices on the rise in certain parts of Accra

New research by The Kenkey Index has shown that the worst value of kenkey the weight of a sachet of water as of September 30, 2023, is GH¢6.56 at East Legon.

According to the report, the best value of Kenkey was GH¢2.86 in La.



“Not all kenkey are created equal. The best value kenkey we found was in La: 2.86 cedis for kenkey the weight of a sachet of water. The worst value was in East Legon: 6.56 cedis,” a tweet by The Kenkey Index on September 30 said.



While the cost of Ga kenkey to consumers in Accra has been rising over the last year in line with national food inflation, new research by The Kenkey Index unwraps the dynamics of kenkey prices and shows early signs of easing the squeeze on kenkey lovers.



What is the price of kenkey? GH¢2? GH¢3? GH¢4? Now, kenkey even sells at GH¢5.

But how does the five-cedi kenkey of today compare with the two-cedi kenkey of last year? How does kenkey in Kaneshie compare with kenkey in Cantonments? How does Ga kenkey compare with, say, Fante kenkey? How heavy is the heaviest ball around? What does the price of kenkey say about inflation? Or more accurately, shrinkflation?



Since August 2022, The Kenkey Index has been tracking the pricing of Ga kenkey around Accra to make sense of all these balls in the air for public consumption.



Yes, kenkey is shrinking in size even as the price per ball is inching up.



From the shrinkflation perspective, the weight of kenkey (at a given price) has shrunk by 32 percent year on year.



For inflation, the price of kenkey (at a given weight) is up 51.8 percent (right in line with the Ghana Statistical Service’s most current national food inflation of 51.9 percent).

Prices on the market now range from GH¢2 to GH¢5, but the most common price is GH¢4 – up from GH¢3 one year ago. Kenkey equivalent to the weight of a sachet of water now costs on average GH¢4.69, up from GH¢3.09 a year ago.





