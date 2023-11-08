The artwork comparing Mahama and Bawumia's economic credentials which has clashed NDC, NPP heads

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Following the election of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 general elections, the camp of John Dramani Mahama has released an inforgraph which in their view details the vast difference relative to the economic accomplishment of Ghana under the John Mahama administration and the Akufo-Addo government which has Bawumia as the leader of the Economic Management team.

Among other people who have tongue-lashed the head of the Economic Management Team are former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu and NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.



The Mahama camp and the NDC in the artwork, outlined 14 key performance indicators where they believed the achievements of Bawumia are dwarfed by that of John Mahama.



One such person who has aggressively been pushing the above-mentioned narrative and seek to push the idea that Bawumia is no match for John Mahama economically is former deputy minister of communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.



He asserted that unemployment rate has increased astronomically, interest rates and growth rates were high, Ghana's debt has shot up from GH¢120 billion to GH¢600 billion under the leadership of Bawumia as the Head of the Economic Management Team.



He further said the credit rating has moved from B+ to Junk status.



SA/KPE

View the list below;



