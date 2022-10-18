The economic situation is now unbearable - Ayariga

Founder of All People’s Congress, Hassan Ayariga

Founder and leader of All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has averred that the economic challenges in the country have become unbearable.

He said in a statement asserted that the prices of foodstuffs and services keep increasing when the salaries of Ghanaians remain where they are without an increase.



He added that several young people have resorted to suicide due to the unbearable economic condition.



"The youth are crying and some are committing suicide, the fathers are having sleepless nights, the mothers are bitter every minute, the churches are singing hallelujah, and the politicians are changing Ghana Cedis to Dollars every minute and stocking it," he said.

"The dollar is running whilst the Cedi is sleeping, and the government of the day is campaigning in the five northern regions for a re-election in 2024,” Hassan Ayariga said.



He suggested that Ghanaians consider voting the APC into power in the 2024 general elections.