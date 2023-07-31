The major road projects government is about completing

Roads

The government has outlined some major road projects it is embarking on in order to improve mobility and accessibility.

The Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta, mentioned this during the presentation of the mid-year budget review on July 31, 2023.



He said: “The following projects are at various stages of completion:



i. Works on the 31.2km Assin Fosu-Assin Praso portion of the National Trunk Road N8 (Phase 2) - was completed and commissioned in June 2023;



ii. Accra-Tema Beach Road (Lot 1 and Lot 2) - 79 percent and 89 percent complete respectively;



iii. Construction of a 3-tier interchange at Nungua Barrier - is ongoing;

iv. Development works on the Kumasi Lake Road and Drainage Extension project - is 98 percent complete;



v. Selected Roads in Sekondi and Takoradi Phase 1 - is 21 percent complete;



vi. Tema-Aflao road - is 30 percent complete;



vii. Nsawam-Ofankor road - is 26 percent complete;



viii. Reconstruction of Bechem-Techimantia-Akomadan road - is 64 percent complete;

ix. Reconstruction of Agona Nkwanta-Tarkwa road - is 34 percent complete;



x. Phase 2 of the Obetsebi Lamptey Circle Interchange and other ancillary works - is 86 percent complete as of June 2023;



xi. Construction of a 4-tier interchange at Suame in the Ashanti Region – has commenced;



xii. Construction of 50 prefabricated bridges in all sixteen regions continued in 2023 and are 86 percent complete as of end June;



xiii. Design, fabrication, and delivery of 87 No. steel panel bridges - is ongoing, with 45 bridges delivered; and

xiv. New bridge under construction at Twifo Praso to separate vehicular traffic from the railway line - is 93 percent complete.



Ofori-Atta also mentioned that the government will embark on a community road improvement programme to increase productivity and facilitate the transportation of food crops. Districts Assemblies will be given complementary equipment to ensure that their local roads are motorable throughout the year.



He noted that the government remains committed to improving road infrastructure in line with the fiscal consolidation plan in the IMF-backed PCPEG and in partnership with the private sector.



"Mr. Speaker, the Road Sector’s Public Private Partnerships (PPP) programme for the financing, construction, and management of road infrastructure has two projects at different stages of preparation," he stated.



These two projects are

i. Phase 1 of the Accra-Tema Motorway Extension Project (31.7km) involves the reconstruction of the Motorway. The Concession Agreement and draft Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) agreement has been finalized and will be laid in this House.



ii. The Development of Tema Arterial Roads will be structured on a PPP basis using the Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) model. The appraisal of the project is ongoing.



SSD/DA







