These major trends kept social media buzzing in 2022

Topical issues that trended in 2022

Even though 2022 was saddled with big losses, scandals, and financial challenges, social media was buzzing almost always with big stories and news.

Most of these stories made the big headlines as the year progressed and sparked lots of conversations both on social media and on the streets of Accra.



They ranged from developmental issues, entertainment, politics, governance, etc.



This article recaps some of these major stories that kept social media buzzing all year round.



Galamsey



Illegal small-scale mining also known as galamsey has been an issue of great national concern. The problem has been a long-lasting one that has caused destruction to the country’s water bodies. Pictures of samples of various river bodies flooded social media and generated a lot of engagement on the country’s ability to take care of its natural resources.





Aisha Huang



The controversial Aisha Huang issue was one that many Ghanaians were interested in. According to the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, En Huang, popularly known as Aisha Huang was repatriated in December 2018. Her issue came up after she reappeared in Ghana in September. Aisha Huang is still in police custody as her case is currently in court.











E-Levy



The electronic transaction levy was heavily debated from the beginning of the year. The government said the levy was to widen the tax net and help rake in more revenue. Ghanaians strongly opposed the tax measure but it was passed in May after the Minority staged a walkout in parliament.

National Cathedral



Conversations surrounding the construction of the National Cathedral were prevalent in 2022 especially when the country was facing a harsh economic crisis but the government was bent on building the National Cathedral.



Akufo-Addo’s private jet



Several issues were raised with the President’s “luxurious” flights. The issues were with the fact that the flights were expensive and costly to the taxpayer. Ghanaians on social media did not take it easy. They descended heavily on the government.



KenMustGo



The hashtag KenMustGo trended on social media for days. This was after some members of the NPP demanded the removal of the finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta.









Cedi depreciation



The depreciation of the cedi became a daily trending issue because the cedi kept depreciating rapidly. On some days, the cedi depreciated by more than 20%.









Galamsey economy by Anas



An investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas also trended on social media. The piece was centered on some public officials who were allegedly involved in bribery and corruption. After the release of the expose, the Minister of State in charge of finance was sacked.



