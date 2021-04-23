Third worker force emerges, demands May Day recognition

May Day celebrations should be done under the auspices of the three Labour Centres in the country

A third worker force is emerging and has since written to the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations to be duly recognised in the celebration of this year’s May Day.

The FORUM for Public Sector Associations and Unions led by Isaac Bampoe-Addo, the former Executive Director of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), says it is time to recognise trade centre plurality in the country.



He noted in his letter dated Friday, April 16, 2021 to Ignatius Baffour Awuah that the decision was reached at the FORUM’s meeting on Thursday, April 15.

“The FORUM, therefore, decided that starting from this year 2021 the organisation of May Day celebrations should be done under the auspices of the three Labour Centres in the country namely the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC), the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) and the Forum for Public Sector Associations and Unions.



“It is in this context that the FORUM believes May Day celebrations would take on a national character recognising Labour Centres in Ghana.”