Three counters drive stock market higher while trades surge

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary

Two banking and one telecom counters drove the benchmark index 15.72 points (+0.80%) higher to close the session at 1,982.96 with a 2.13% year-to-date return.



The market capitalization increased by 0.30% to settle at GH¢54.87 billion.



The GSE Financial Index advanced by 7.22 points (+0.40%) to close at 1,802.54 with a year-to-date return of 1.11% on the back of Societe Generale (+5.88%) and GCB Bank (+1.23%).



Meanwhile, the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 1,619.23 with a year-to-date return of -4.83%.

MTN Ghana (+1.52%) completed the advancers’ chart today.



Trading activity strengthened as 2,323,768 shares valued at GH¢1,615,183 changed hands from 69,813 shares valued at GH¢58,558 in the previous session.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 99.00% of the total volume traded and 95.42% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.

