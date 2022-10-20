Today in History: GUTA is not divided along political lines; ignore false claims - President

Dr. Joseph Obeng is GUTA president

Answering a question posed to him by rainbowradionline.com at a press conference today [Thursday], over the implantation of CTN and matters arising, the GUTA president said, GUTA is not divided as perceived.

GUTA he said has never toed a political line since it was formed and will continue to work in the interest of its members. Dr. Obeng said, GUTA has never been divided and will never be divided."



GUTA has commended government for reaching a resolution to give a quota that "may eventually take these groups of traders from partaking in the CTN, hence his giving a quota of 36 20ft containers or 18 40ft containers per annum, which has been broken down to 3 20ft container or 1 ½ 40ft container a month or per shipment at a time," he stated.



He however said, "despite the quota, GUTA raised issues of "inadequacy of the quota itself and the confusion that may arise i.e. transitional arrangements, registration for codes and exemptions, petition for the upliftment of quotas, commencement, and methodology of counting, etc."



He thanked members of the Joint Business Consultative Forum (JBGF) for their wonderful co-operation and immense contribution for not only opposing but also subjecting the entire policy to thorough scrutiny."

He served notice that GUTA will fiercely resist any attempt by policy implementers to cunningly rope into the CTN scheme in the future.



In July this year, GUTA kicked against the implantation of CTN. GUTA at the time said the system which has been re-introduced by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) was not properly communicated to the stakeholders involved.



President of GUTA Joseph Obeng described the system as being forced down shippers' throats.



"More confusing is the vice that the vice president in his wisdom suspended the implementation of the CTN on 28th May 2018 only for the same to be publicized by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) of its implementation effective from 1st July 2018 without regard for the concerns of relevant stakeholders."



He said Mr. Obeng added, "It should be well noted that the fact that methods and systems keep changing and being experimented on without on without seeming success means that, our policymakers do not take the trouble to dissect and understand the viability of the system" But addressing the press on Thursday he said, the Ghana Revenue Authority has agreed to allow two months transitional arrangements that will not hinder any shipment for that period of implementation."